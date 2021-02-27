Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic eyeing summer transfer move for 5-goal EFL player

Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph is hot property once again, with Premier League giants Arsenal the latest team to register an interest in him, according to The Mirror.

The Gunners have apparently joined Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic in the race for the 19-year-old, having both been linked with him in the January transfer window.

And they’re set to do battle for the teenager once again in the summer, but Arsenal’s apparent involvement poses a different threat altogether.

Joseph has burst onto the scene this season for the Latics as they battle for survival in League One, with many senior players departing over the course of the season due to the club being in administration.

It has given some youngsters the chance to shine and no-one has impressed more than Joseph, who has netted five time in English football’s third tier, including a hat-trick away at Burton Albion.

Barnsley reportedly made a bid last month for the Scotland youth international but were knocked back, but Joseph looks likely to have bigger options to choose from in the summer.

Joseph is out of contract at the end of the season, but a move to another English club would mean Wigan would get some form of compensation should they offer Joseph a deal – which they likely will do.

But if he chooses to move north of the border to Glasgow, then the Latics will be left with nothing.

The Verdict

It’s hard to see Joseph at the DW Stadium next season – he’s clearly a great talent with an eye for goal.

There were so many names linked to him in January but Rangers and Celtic are the ones that keep on coming back.

Whether it’s one of those two, Arsenal, or even Tottenham who were apparently in the running last month – Joseph will surely be at a bigger club come the start of the 2021/22 campaign.