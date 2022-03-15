Arsenal pursuing fresh agreement with player amid fruitful EFL loan spell

Brooke Norton-Cuffy is set to be offered a contract extension at Arsenal off the back of his impressive performances on loan at Lincoln City.

The 18-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Imps since arriving on loan in January and has been part of some improved results under Michael Appleton.

The England U18 international had played seven times in Premier League 2 this season before heading to Sincil Bank and has clearly been turning heads at his parent club with the way he has adapted to League One football.

It has not just been at Arsenal that Norton-Cuffy has been turning heads though with the 18-year-old the subject of transfer interest according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Ornstein tweeted this afternoon: “Talented Arsenal right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy making strong impression on loan at Lincoln and has plenty of suitors in PL & Europe’s top leagues.

“Contract expires in 2023 but #AFC have offered new long-term deal and 18 year-old is expected to sign @TheAthleticUK.”

The news will come as a relief for the 18-year-old, who otherwise would be entering the final year of his contract in North London next season.

Given the development he has already undergone at Arsenal in his youth career, it would be a surprise to see him turn down a contract renewal and it will be interesting to see what the plan is for Norton-Cuffy beyond the end of this season.

The Verdict

Michael Appleton appears to have an excellent eye for younger players and has been able to strengthen Lincoln enormously in recent years, by efficiently dipping into the loan market.

Norton-Cuffy is the newest on a long list of names that Appleton has helped into senior football before they have gone on to achieve success in higher places.

Should Norton-Cuffy sign the contract extension, Arsenal could keep him close to the first team and ensure that he is a key player for the U23 side next season, or alternatively they could find another loan destination.

A lower end Championship club feels like the natural next step with the 18-year-old excelling in League One and bedding into senior football so quickly.