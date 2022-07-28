Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Crewe Alexandra

Arsenal prospect set for transfer switch to League Two club

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Crewe Alexandra are set to complete the loan signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Okonkwo has come through the youth ranks at Arsenal, and has so far yet to make his senior debut for the Gunners.

He has however, been a regular feature for the club at academy level, while he has also been capped by England Under 18s.

Now however, it seems as though the 20-year-old is set for a move elsewhere this summer, in search of some first-team experience.

According to this latest update, Okonkwo is now set to join Crewe on loan until next year, with the ‘keeper expected to be a big part of Arsenal’s future further down the line.

If confirmed, the 20-year-old would not be the first player to join Crewe on loan from a Premier League club this summer.

Midfielder Khanya Leshabela and winger Lachlan Brook have already joined on temporary deals until January from Leicester and Brentford respectively.

Following their relegation from League One last season, Crewe are set to begin their League Two seasonon Saturday afternoon, with a trip to Spotland to face Rochdale.

The Verdict

This does look at though it could be a deal that works rather well for all involved.

As things stand, Crewe have just the one senior ‘keeper on their books in the form of Dave Richards, so the addition of Okonkwo will give them some useful cover and competition between the posts.

Meanwhile, Okonkwo himself should get to experience the challenges of regular first-team football for the first time in his career, an insight he is going to have to get if he is to succeed at Arsenal in the future.

With that in mind, you feel there will be plenty at Arsenal paying close attention to how this move works out, and the fact the goalkeeper will no doubt be keen to impress, should be promising for Crewe.


