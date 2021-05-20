Arsenal prepare to make first move for 15-goal Norwich City star amid previous interest from Leeds United and Aston Villa

Arsenal are preparing to ‘firm up their interest’ in Emi Buendia, according to reports from Goal.

The Norwich City star has enjoyed a wonderful season for the club after playing a huge role in the Canaries’ promotion-winning campaign from the Championship after scoring 15 and creating 17 more for the club in all competitions.

While the 24-year-old is preparing for life in the Premier League with Daniel Farke’s side, it seems that one admirer is getting ready to step up their interest.

As per the report, Buendia is now at the top of the Gunners’ list of summer targets as they prepare for the imminent departure of Martin Odegaard, a player who is currently on loan from Real Madrid.

It’s claimed that Arsenal are yet to make a formal offer for the Norwich City man, however it’s expected that the Canaries are demanding around £40million in order to enter discussions over the sale of the playmaker.

Leeds United and Aston Villa have previously been linked, but it remains to be seen if they’ll step up their interest this summer.

With the summer period yet to fully kick into gear it remains to be seen what will happen with Emi Buendia’s future, but with a club like Arsenal interested it means that it could prove to be a tricky test for Norwich to keep hold of their star man for the start of the new season.

The verdict

Barring the future of a certain Tottenham Hotspur player, Emi Buendia looks set to be one of the summer’s main talking points.

Emi Buendia has been nothing short of sensational for Norwich City and so it’s no surprise at all that he’s attracting such substantial interest from a club like Arsenal.

For the 24-year-old, this interest could be hard to ignore.

If Arsenal do formalise their interest with an offer it’s in Buendia’s best interests to make the move to the highest level possible – however any deal will have to be on Norwich’s terms with the Canaries under no real pressure to sell.