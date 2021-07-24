Arsenal prediction made as EFL pundit delivers verdict on big-money pursuit of Sheffield United man

Dean Windass has backed Aaron Ramsdale to become Arsenal’s number one goalkeeper if a move to the Premier League side comes off.

The Sheffield United goalkeeper is attracting plenty of interest following an impressive campaign for the Blades last term that saw him included in England’s squad for the summer’s Euro 2020 campaign.

Reports from The Sun have claimed that Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in a move for the player, with Football League World exclusively revealing that the Gunners are increasingly confident of striking a deal.

Any deal would be expensive to pull off, however, with the Sheffield Star claiming that it could cost up to £40million in order to convince Slavisa Jokanovic’s side to sell.

Spending such a vast sum would suggest that Mikel Arteta sees Ramsdale as the club’s number one goalkeeper, something that would be quite a compliment given the competition from current Arsenal stopper Bernd Leno, but according to Dean Windass, the Sheffield United man is certainly capable of stepping up.

Speaking to Football Fancast, Windass said: “I do [think Ramsdale is good enough to come in and replace Leno].

“Ramsdale has been outstanding. He would be a great signing and if he made him number one, he could be a revelation.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that the future is bright for Aaron Ramsdale.

At 23 years of age the goalkeeper can expect to have at least another 12 years competing at the highest level if he continues to improve.

That’s why Arsenal making a move isn’t a surprise with the stopper having the potential to hold the number one jersey for many years to come.

Sheffield United are under no pressure to sell the player, and given his potential, they’ll be determined to get every last penny out of a potential deal if he is to move on this summer.