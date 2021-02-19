Arsenal plotting transfer move for winger currently in the EFL, other clubs keen

Premier League giants Arsenal could be set to raid the EFL for another potential wonderkid, with AFC Bournemouth’s Ajani Burchall on their radar, according to The Sun.

Burchall – a Bermudan-born winger – was handed a first senior Cherries appearance back in December, just one month after turning 16 years old when he came on as a second half substitute in their 5-0 victory over Huddersfield.

It was a major show of faith by Jason Tindall and it could have been a ploy to try and get him to sign scholarship terms with the club for the next two seasons.

But according to The Sun, Burchall has turned down that offer and he will be able to leave in the summer if he wishes, and that has put Premier League teams on red alert.

It’s believed that Arsenal are top of that list, but other unnamed clubs are also interested and it could become a real battle for Burchall’s services.

Considering he’s apparently not signing a scholarship deal, it’s unlikely that Burchall will be making any more first-team appearances for the Cherries which will be a real disappointment for the club and their fans.

The Verdict

There’s not too much to go off when talking about Burchall considering he’s only made one senior appearance, but any 16-year-old who is being considered for game-time in the second tier of English football must be half-decent.

Bournemouth only have Category Three academy status, meaning any young stars they produce can easily be poached away at a young age, and that’s exactly what seems to be happening to Burchall.

There’s probably a good chance that he has heard of interest and that has influenced his decision to turn down a scholarship at the Vitality Stadium, despite the fact he probably has a good chance of first-team football in the near future if his development continues.