Sheffield United and England goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, is attracting interest from Arsenal this summer.

Ramsdale has just been drafted into England’s Euro 2020 squad after an injury to Dean Henderson and is making headlines again today as he’s linked with a move away from Bramall Lane.

According to The Sun, Sheffield United have placed a £20m price-tag on their goalkeeper’s head, as Arsenal take a significant interest in luring Ramsdale out of South Yorkshire.

Bernd Leno’s future in the Capital is in doubt, which could lead Mikel Arteta to the Blades’ door and asking for the service of Ramsdale.

Ramsdale, 23, grew as the 2020/21 season progressed, despite a difficult start to life back at Sheffield United and the fact the club were eventually relegated. He made 38 appearances and kept five clean sheets in total.

Ramsdale isn’t the only Sheffield United player on Arsenal’s radar this summer, with the club known admirers of Sander Berge, but yet to make a concrete move to land the Norwegian midfielder in what would be another multi-million pound signing.

Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship after two years in the Premier League, with Slavisa Jokanovic the club’s new manager.

The Verdict

Ramsdale’s stock is high at this moment in time and his England call-up is only adding to that.

He had a good season last year and is, unsurprisingly, attracting interest from Premier League clubs on the back of Sheffield United’s relegation.

In terms of Arsenal’s interest in him potentially replacing Leno, you do wonder whether Ramsdale is ready for that kind of demand on his performances.

However, given the fact he’s now mixing it with England, it’s not a completely sensible idea to shut that down.

Let’s wait and see.

Thoughts? Let us know!