Arsenal player speaks out on potential Burnley summer transfer to reunite with Vincent Kompany

Despite wanting to work again with Vincent Kompany one day, Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has played down a potential move to Burnley this coming summer to reunite with the Belgian ex-defender.

Kompany managed the one-cap Belgium international for a year whilst at Anderlecht, which was the first season the former Manchester City captain had as a head coach and the final year Lokonga had as a player at RSCA.

Lokonga then secured a £17.2 million move to Arsenal in the summer of 2021, having played 37 times in all competitions under Kompany for Anderlecht, but his time at the Emirates Stadium hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

The 23-year-old appeared 24 times in all competitions for the Gunners in his debut season, but having played just 15 times – six of those games in the Premier League – in the first half of the current campaign, Lokonga was sent on loan to London rivals Crystal Palace until June.

With his future likely to come up for discussion once again this summer, there is the chance that Kompany could look to work with Lokonga once again as the Clarets look destined to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, despite his keenness to be managed by the 36-year-old once again, he has laughed off the chances of that being at Turf Moor next season.

“I would like to find him again one day,” Lokonga told Belgian publication RTBR about his desire to be manged by Kompany again.

“He is someone who is made for the top level. One day, I might find him again.

“At Burnley next season in the Premier League? I don’t think so.”

The Verdict

Well that one was shut down pretty quickly.

The middle of the park is actually an area that Burnley will probably look to strengthen this summer – Jack Cork is approaching 34 years of age and Samuel Bastien may not make it on the journey having not featured too often this season.

A reported January pursuit of Amir Hadžiahmetović, who ended up signing for Besiktas from Konayspor, would back this theory up, and with his Premier League experience and age Lokonga would probably be a good acquisition for Burnley.

It was reported last summer that Kompany had tried to bring Lokonga to Turf Moor on loan but Arsenal blocked the move, and even if they do make it to the top flight next season – which they should do – then it doesn’t appear that he is too keen to up sticks to Lancashire despite his desire to work with his former manager again.