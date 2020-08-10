Arsenal player set to secure temporary exit to EFL club

Arsenal defender Zech Medley has agreed to sign on loan for League One side Gillingham ahead of the 2020/21 season according to the Evening Standard.

It is claimed that Arsenal are keen to find Medley much-needed experience in senior football at the earliest of opportunities, with first-team opportunities with the Gunners highly unlikely at this moment in time.

The Evening Standard also claim that Medley will join his new team-mates in training on Monday, ahead of his move being confirmed in the near future.

Gillingham finished tenth in the League One table in the 2019/20 season after the majority of clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Medley will be hoping that he can make a positive impact with the club when the new league campaign gets under way later this year.

The central defender made his Arsenal debut against Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League in the 2018/19 season, but is yet to make a league appearance for the Gunners.

The Verdict:

This is a good move for both parties involved.

Medley isn’t going to be getting anywhere near the Arsenal first-team anytime soon, so it makes sense for the club to look at loaning him out ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Gillingham will be able to offer him much-needed regular minutes in senior football, and it’s somewhat of a coup for the League One club to land his signature.

If he can make a good impression out on loan this season, then Medley could be the next promising youngster to force his way into the Arsenal first-team in the future.