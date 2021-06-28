Arsenal player set to finalise move to EFL side in next few days amid other transfer interest

Millwall are set to finalise the signing of Arsenal defender Dan Ballard over the next week with the 21-year-old to undergo a medical with the Lions, according to Football Insider.

Ballard has emerged as a key transfer target for Millwall this summer. It had been reported recently by Football Insider that the Lions were close to sealing a deal with Arsenal for the 21-year-old this summer. It is believed that they are going to secure his services on a season-long loan deal.

According to the latest report from Football Insider, a deal in principle has been reached by Millwall with Arsenal that is set to see them agree a loan deal with Arsenal. It is thought that the loan would include a clause that would allow the Gunners to terminate his spell with the Lions in January.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Millwall played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Coventry L 3-1 L 4-1 L 5-1 L 6-1

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive season out on loan with Blackpool last term and helped them earn promotion from League One. It was believed that the Tangerines were interested in re-signing the defender, but they will now have to move on to other targets.

The verdict

This is going to be a major coup for Millwall this summer and Ballard will likely be an excellent addition to their squad. The 21-year-old seems to be more than ready for life in the Championship after he was so impressive in the third tier for Blackpool last season.

Gary Rowett seems to be the ideal manager to develop the 21-year-old’s defensive abilities and you could see him improving his all-around defending a lot over the course of a full campaign with the Lions. That is probably the reason why Arsenal have allowed him to potentially make the move to Millwall this summer.

Millwall would potentially have got themselves a player that could star in the Championship and surely Rowett will be planning to make him a key part of his starting line-up for next season. This is a loan deal that could work out brilliantly for all concerned if things go to plan.