Arsenal player set to depart Emirates to seal switch to EFL club

Doncaster Rovers are close to bringing 20-year-old Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith to the Keepmoat Stadium, as reported by Charles Watts of Goal.

Smith started the season with newly-promoted League One side Swindon Town and was a rare shining light in a side who struggled to escape an emerging relegation battle.

According to the Swindon Advertiser, the 20-year-old was on course for the club’s player of the year award, citing his confident passing and superb technical ability as key aspects of his game that had impressed all at the club.

In early February, the young Arsenal midfielder, swapped the relegation battle for a promotion charge as he joined Charlton Athletic. However, it was a move that did not go to plan.

Despite The Addicks’ willingness to take Smith on, he barely saw any game time before dropping down to the club’s u23 team. The Arsenal midfielder continued his struggle for first team minutes as the season progressed and was not part of the squad for Charlton’s last 11 matches.

The verdict

One thing that is abundantly clear is that Matt Smith needs a loan where he is playing regular football. The fact that he shone at a struggling Swindon side shows he has the ability to compete at this level at such a young age.

If Doncaster are able to promise regular football and commit to nurturing the development of a very talented footballer, then it will most likely be a move that benefits all involved.

The appointment of Richie Wellens puts the whole squad on a level playing field and it will be up to Smith to prove himself in a division where has already done so.

The Yorkshire club will have play-off ambitions once again and Smith undoubtedly has the quality to shine at the top end of the third-tier.