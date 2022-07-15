Arsenal player secures transfer move to Midlands based EFL side

Birmingham City’s summer business has been fairly slow so far which probably hasn’t been helped by the uncertainty over the ownership of the club going into next season, as well as the recent departure of Lee Bowyer and subsequent appointment of John Eustace as the club’s manager.

However, things are slowly picking up and the Blues have now announced the signing of Auston Trusty on a season long loan deal from Arsenal.

The American player joined Arsenal in January although spent the rest of the season on loan with Colorado where he had signed from.

At 23-years-old, the defender can already boast 112 appearances in the MLS having played for Philadelphia Union before he joined Colorado in 2020.

Furthermore, the defender has also received a number of caps at youth international level for the United States.

It now seems as though Arsenal are keen for him to get experience in first team English football as the next stage of his development, something which he should be seeing a fair amount of at St Andrew’s.

The Verdict:

This seems to be a sensible deal that should suit all parties.

For Birmingham they could use some reinforcements in the defensive areas especially as there is still a lot of uncertainty over Harlee Dean’s future at the club which could further add to this need if he did depart.

Whilst at a different level, Trusty clearly has plenty of experience in senior football under his belt and although he may need to adapt his game a bit, all those appearances will no doubt help him in the side.

For Arsenal too, this is a move that gives their youngster a chance to adapt to English football in a first team setting which is what they want to see for their player.