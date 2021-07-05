Arsenal player seals temporary EFL transfer exit

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the arrival of 20-year-old central midfielder Matt Smith on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Smith spent the first half of the 2020/21 campaign with League One side Swindon Town and his impressive performances were rewarded with a move to promotion-chasing Charlton Athletic in early February.

However, he struggled to replicate his early-season form with The Addicks and fell out of favour quite swiftly. Smith missed out on the final 11 games of the League One season as Charlton just fell short of the play-off places.

The 2o-year-old, who is a smooth operator when in possession, becomes the second Matt Smith to join Doncaster from a Premier League outfit in successive seasons. Rovers signed the first Smith from Manchester City for the 2020/21 campaign – a spell he featured 40 times for the League One club.

The verdict

Matt Smith needs to be playing football. His spell at Charlton did not exactly go to plan, but he has already proven that he can cut it at this level.

His time at Swindon was a clear indicator of how good Smith actually is. The Swindon Advertiser outlined the 20-year-old’s confident passing and superb technical ability as two aspects of his game that saw him emerge as an early contender for player of the season.

The fact that Richie Wellens was Swindon’s manager at the time also bodes well for Smith. The 20-year-old will be hoping that Wellens shows him the same respect as he did at Swindon.

Doncaster will once again be aspiring for promotion and the technical quality that Smith possesses could bolster their chances even more.