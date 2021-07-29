Arsenal player seals temporary Championship move

Blackpool have completed the loan signing of striker Tyreece John-Jules from Arsenal, the Championship club have announced.

Having won promotion via the League One play-offs at the end of last season, the Seasiders are now preparing for a return to the Championship in the coming campaign.

That has seen the Bloomfield Road club busy in the transfer market throughout the summer, and they have now continued their business with a deal for John-Jules.

It has now been confirmed that the 20-year-old has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan move, making him the club’s ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

A graduate of Arsenal’s academy, John-Jules has yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners during his career.

He has however, spent time on loan in League One with Lincoln City and Doncaster Rovers over each of the past two seasons, scoring six goals in 28 games in total for those two clubs.

Blackpool are set to begin their Championship campaign on the 7th August, with a trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City.

The Verdict

This could prove to be a useful move for Blackpool.

When you look at the options the Seasiders have upfront at the minute, it does seem as though they could benefit from some extra recruitment in that position.

John-Jules can offer them that, and given his recruitment by a club the size of Arsenal, you do feel that he has the potential to make an impact in the Championship at Bloomfield Road.

However, the fact that the 20-year-old’s record in League One is not exactly prolific may be something of a concern, and it will be interesting to see if John-Jules can improve on that during his time with Neil Critchley’s side.