Arsenal player finalises temporary move to EFL club

Coventry City have completed a deal to sign Arsenal’s Ben Sheaf on a season-long loan deal ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Sky Blues will be preparing for life back in the Championship this term, after they clinched promotion from League One.

Coventry were crowned champions of the third-tier, after the majority of clubs agreed to finish the season on a PPG (points per game) basis, after the campaign had been called to a halt due to off-the-field events.

Sheaf spent time with Doncaster Rovers on loan last season, and will be eager to make a name for himself in the Championship this season with Coventry City.

Coventry boss Mark Robins expressed his delight at getting a deal over the line to sign Sheaf on loan, and outlined his attributes that he’ll bring to the team.

“He’s a player with great pedigree and ability, who will really add to our squad for the Championship season ahead.

“He’s got a good physical presence and a footballing brain as well, and will be a real asset for us during the campaign.”

Coventry take on MK Dons in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday, before they travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City in their first league match of the new season.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business.

Sheaf isn’t going to be getting anywhere near the Arsenal first-team at this moment in time, so it makes sense for the Gunners to loan him out.

If he can nail down a place in the Coventry team this coming season, then I really wouldn’t be surprised to see the Sky Blues looking to make his move a permanent one.

It’s a move that suits all parties involved.