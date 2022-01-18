Arsenal player finalises EFL switch

Lincoln City have acquired Arsenal youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy on loan until the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

The 18-year-old has featured prominently for Arsenal’s U23 squad this term, along with representing England at U18 level.

A member of Arsenal’s academy system since the age of 10, it will be the first time that Norton-Cuffy experiences senior football.

The Imps currently sit 18th in League One and will be hoping that the young right-back can help them stave off the threat of relegation.

Norton-Cuffy told Lincoln City’s website: “It’s a very proud moment for me, to come from playing U23s to a great League One club like this is a big step for me.

“Lincoln are well known for their development of players, especially loan players, and there’s a pathway for me here- getting men’s football will help my development.

“I’ve been playing U23s since my first scholar season and this year I’ve started every game I’ve been fit, so this is a key step for me.”

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton provided supporters with an insight on the new recruit, adding: “Brooke is a fantastic young player with excellent technical and athletic qualities who is highly thought of by his parent club.

“A big thank you to Arsenal, who have been brilliant in allowing Brooke to come to us on loan and in helping us get Brooke registered in time for tonight’s game.

“He will have a role to play immediately as we cope with the injuries to Adam Jackson, Joe Walsh and Lewis Montsma.”

The Verdict:

Sincil Bank has gained a reputation as a productive environment for young loan players to learn their trade in recent years.

Brennan Johnson, Morgan Rogers, Joe Morrell and Tyler Walker all enjoyed success while on loan with the Lincolnshire club, showing that there is a clear opportunity for youthful talent.

It would appear then, that Norton-Cuffy is in the right hands as he strives for a breakthrough in first-team football.

And for Lincoln too, it comes as a useful pick up given their defensive absentees as of present.

