Arsenal player continues to be hunted by Championship side

Brentford remain interested in signing Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun this summer, according to reports from West London Sport.

The Bees were reportedly interested in signing the 19-year-old back in January, with the Gunners turning down a reported £5m offer for the young forward.

Balogun’s future at the Emirates Stadium remains uncertain, though, with the attacker’s contract in North London set to expire next summer.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Brentford signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Dominic Thompson? Arsenal Spurs West Ham Chelsea

Balogun – born in New York City – has been on fire for Arsenal’s Under-23 side this season, scoring 10 goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances, as well as chipping in with four assists.

According to West London Sport, though, Brentford are still interested in signing Balogun, with the Bees still hoping to win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Thomas Frank’s side trail Swansea City by a goal to nil on aggregate ahead of tonight’s second leg clash at Griffin Park.

If promotion isn’t achieved, then the likes of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma could be on their way out of the club, therefore meaning that they may need to more firepower up top.

The Verdict

Balogun looks to be a huge talent who for some reason, just hasn’t been able to break into Arsenal’s first-team just yet.

He has contributed to a goal in nearly every game he’s played this season, and he’s now approaching the age where he needs to be playing week in, week out.

He wouldn’t have to relocate if he signed for Brentford and given the way the Bees play, he would love playing in their system.