Arsenal player agrees deal to join EFL side

Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu has agreed a deal to join League One strugglers Crewe Alexandra, as per a report from Football Insider.

Alebiosu, who is highly regarded by those within the youth set up at the Premier League giants, operates as a right-back and is yet to feature at first-team level for the Gunners.

However, the exciting full-back made the bench for Arsenal’s clash against Burnley last weekend, proving to make strides towards the first-team set up.

Most of Alebiosu’s game time this season has come with Arsenal’s U23s during their Premier League 2 campaign, and in 10 appearances, the 20-year-old has chipped in with a goal and five assists.

Crewe currently find themselves six points from League One safety, with their goal difference not set to help them in their pursuit of survival.

The verdict

This is a really exciting one for Crewe fans as Alebiosu is making impressive strides in his young career thus far, with a bottom-end League One move perhaps a little surprising.

This will come as an excellent boost for the Cheshire club, and whilst David Artell already possesses a relatively young squad, Alebiosu will bring attacking drive, confidence and grit to the Crewe side, three very important factors when battling for safety whilst not scoring many goals.

Alebiosu is an exciting prospect who needs this EFL experience to prepare him for the rigours of Premier League football in the future.

This could be an important next step of his career, especially with Crewe battling away to stay in the division.