Arsenal have opened talks with Leicester City over potentially signing Timothy Castagne this summer.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the Gunners are eyeing a possible move for the full back in the upcoming transfer window.

It is believed that the Leicester defender is the Premier League side’s second choice option to become a secondary full-back in the first team squad.

Arsenal are also weighing up a potential move for Spaniard Iván Fresneda from Real Valladolid.

How did Timothy Castagne fare at Leicester City last season?

The full back featured 37 times in the league as the Foxes suffered relegation from the top-flight.

The Belgian contributed two goals and three assists from the right flank as the team finished 18th in the Premier League.

Castagne has been an important figure at the King Power Stadium since signing for the club from Atalanta in the summer of 2020.

Although his time at the club has been hampered by injuries, he has still earned a reputation as a very capable player at a Premier League level.

How much did Timothy Castagne cost Leicester City?

Castagne signed for Leicester a reported fee of £21.5 million, arriving on deadline day of the 2020 summer window.

The defender had helped Atalanta to back-to-back third place finishes in Serie A before departing for the Premier League.

The full back was part of Leicester’s FA Cup triumph in 2021, as well as helping Brendan Rodgers’ side finish fifth in the table in his first campaign at the club.

Castagne still has two years remaining on his current contract having signed a five-year deal when he joined the club.

That means Leicester are not in a position where they need to cash-in this summer, although their financial position may still necessitate a sale.

Would Timothy Castagne be a good signing for Arsenal?

Arsenal’s squad size could use another defender given how stretched the team was by April last season.

Mikel Arteta’s squad suffered a collapse in form, costing the team the Premier League title after a remarkable first half of the season.

Castagne would provide good cover for the likes of Benjamin White, or could even allow him to move back to a central position if needed.

The Belgian is good going forward and could link-up well with Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

Depending on the size of the potential fee, this could be a smart signing to bolster the team’s defensive options for next season.