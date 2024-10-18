Antoine Semenyo is thriving at Bournemouth, having scored three goals in his opening seven games of the Premier League season.

The 24-year-old is developing into a talisman at the Vitality Stadium, with his performances reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United, as per Fichajes.

Although the winger is a gifted individual, his rise through the divisions may be surprising to Sunderland fans, who never saw the best of him in League One.

Antoine Semenyo's Sunderland spell was forgettable

Sunderland signed Semenyo on a six-month loan deal from Bristol City in January 2020, when the club were aiming for promotion from League One.

Although the winger was in the early stages of his senior career, he arrived with an expectation that he could impact the first team.

Semenyo made his Black Cats debut in a 2-0 defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park, playing 21 minutes. While he would have hoped to build on his substitute appearance, his cameo became a theme of his time on Wearside.

Chris Maguire and Lynden Gooch were Phil Parkinson's preferred choices on either wing and started the following seven games, meaning Semenyo's place remained on the bench.

The winger finally got his opportunity when Parkinson rewarded him with a place in the starting eleven against Bristol Rovers in March. However, it was a debut to forget as the Black Cats fell to a deserved 2-0 defeat at the Memorial Stadium.

Semenyo's first start was also his last appearance for the club as the season was curtailed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Sunderland narrowly missed out on the play-offs due to the points per game method.

The Ghana international finished his spell in the North East having made seven appearances, playing a total of 184 minutes. However, if recent reports are true, then a return to the North East could be on the cards.

Antoine Semenyo's journey from non-league to Premier League

Semenyo's rise to Premier League stardom has been extraordinary, and he had to graft through the non-league and Football League to get to where he is now.

Having come through the academy at Bristol City, the winger secured his first of many loan moves to National League South side, Bath City, in January 2018.

The Ghanian spent time on loan at Newport County and Sunderland before making an impression on the Robins. Having become a first team regular at Ashton Gate, Semenyo made a considerable impact during the 2021/22 season, scoring eight and assisting 12.

His talent did not go unnoticed, and Premier League club Bournemouth snapped up the Bristol City ace in January 2023. The reported fee was upwards of £10m, as per BBC Sport, which must now be considered a bargain.

The 24-year-old started the 2024/25 season in fine form, with three goals and one assist in the Cherries' opening seven Premier League matches.

Sometimes it takes a star player to depart for another to emerge. In the wake of Dominic Solanke's departure to Tottenham Hotspur, Semenyo has picked up the mantle left by the striker.

The winger's emphatic start to the season caught the attention of Arsenal and Newcastle. According to Fichajes, the pair would be willing to offer €40 million (approximately £33.32m) to secure his services.

Arsenal have been encouraged to add wingers to their ranks to strengthen their title push. As for Newcastle, Eddie Howe will be hoping his Bournemouth links place him in a strong buying position.

Whether the reported fee would be enough to tempt Bournemouth is unknown, but Andoni Iraola will be hoping to keep his best players beyond January.

It is not only the numbers that have been impressive for Semenyo. His technical ability and pace make him an intriguing prospect for the future and comparisons to Eberechi Eze are inevitable.

While the 24-year-old will need to show consistency over the next few months, he is showing the league what he is capable of.

Antoine Semenyo's 2024/25 Premier League statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 7 Goals 3 Expected goals (xG) 2.33 Assists 1 Expected assists (xA) 1.39

Semenyo's career continues to be on an upward trajectory, and he is playing his best football this season at Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old's rise might be surprising to Sunderland fans considering his brief and forgettable loan spell on Wearside. However, COVID-19 prevented him playing more minutes.

The winger's performances have warranted interest from Arsenal and Newcastle, but he must continue to showcase his talent over the rest of the season.