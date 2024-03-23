Highlights Despite off-field issues, Reading enjoyed a 4-0 victory over Cambridge United, extending the gap from relegation to seven points.

January transfer window was tough for Reading due to financial struggles, resulting in the sale of several key players including center-backs.

Arsenal loanee Zane Monlouis was a late signing to provide depth at center-back, but lack of game time raises questions about the move.

On the pitch, Reading are having a good time of it, despite all the off-field issues.

It was a tumultuous week again for the Royals, where the fans protested against owner Dai Yongge once again, following the proposed deal to sell the club’s training ground to nearby rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

But Ruben Selles’ side gave the fans something to cheer about at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

A 4-0 win over Cambridge United came last Saturday, which extended their gap from the relegation zone to seven points.

The last few months for the club have not been particularly easy, and the January transfer window in particular was an awful window for the club.

They did sign one player in Arsenal centre-back Zane Monlouis, however, he has only made one appearance, leaving many questioning why he was signed in the first place.

Reading desperately needed centre-back depth after January fire sale

The signing of Monlouis came right at the end of a transfer window that left the club depleted.

The Royals have been having issues with cash flow all season, with Yongge repeatedly failing to get money out of his native China and to the club.

This meant that the club needed to raise funds in January to see themselves through until the end of the season, and the only way they could do that was through player sales.

The club sold four first-team players, with three of those being centre-backs. Tom McIntyre, Nelson Abbey and Tom Holmes all departed the club on permanent deals, with Holmes rejoining the club on loan.

Reading FC - 2023/24 January Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tom McIntyre Portsmouth Permanent Nelson Abbey Olympiacos Permanent Caylan Vickers Brighton Permanent Tom Holmes Luton Permanent Nesta Guinness-Walker Stevenage Loan

Either way, this left Reading very light at the back.

On Deadline Day, the club managed to secure a deal to bring a centre back to the club, and it was one they had played against earlier in the season.

They signed Monlouis on loan from Arsenal. He was the captain for their U21s this season and played against Reading in the EFL Trophy earlier in the season, a game the Royals won 5-2.

Arsenal will be disappointed with Monlouis’ lack of game-time

The signing of Monlouis was desperately needed, with Reading left with two natural centre-backs at the time in Tyler Bindon and Holmes.

Holmes also suffered an injury, so you would have thought that Monlouis would be given a proper chance.

However, he has failed to make an impression, only making a five-minute cameo away at Fleetwood Town last month.

Amadou Mbengue has come in alongside Bindon in Holmes’ absence and has done a stellar job at the back, with the two forming a very good partnership.

Arsenal will surely be disappointed with the lack of game time Monlouis has had.

They would have expected him to go out and get his first taste of first-team football, but he has barely received any.

The return of Harlee Dean against Cambridge after a long absence will not help Monlouis’ case either.

Ultimately, if he barely sees the pitch for the rest of the season, they will see this loan move as a waste of time for Monlouis and his development.