Arsenal monitoring 23-y/o starring in the Championship

Arsenal are interested in keeper Freddie Woodman after his impressive performances for Swansea City in the Championship this season.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped at various England youth levels up to U21, has been outstanding for Steve Cooper’s side, helping them to fourth in the Championship.

However, with the side just a point behind the automatic promotion places, with two games in hand, they will be hoping to secure a return to the Premier League without the need of the play-offs.

And, Woodman has been key to their success, featuring in all but one game since joining on loan from Newcastle.

Where the stopper’s long-term future lies remains to be seen though, as the Newcastle Chronicle have claimed that the Gunners are one of several teams monitoring Woodman.

Either way, it seems as though the Welsh side are going to struggle to bring the keeper back for a third spell at the Liberty Stadium, although it may be possible if they do go up.

Woodman has conceded just 18 goals in 28 games in the league, with four of those coming in the defeat at Huddersfield yesterday.

Were each of these 20 former Swansea City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Is Joe Rodon left or right footed? Left Right

The verdict

Anyone who has seen Woodman play this season will see that he is a huge talent, so it’s no surprise to see that Arsenal are keeping tabs on his situation.

It would be a surprise if Newcastle were willing to let him go, but they do have plenty of options in goal right now.

As for Swansea, they will just be glad that they have the keeper for this season, and they may hope to revisit a deal for him as a Premier League club in the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.