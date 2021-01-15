Arsenal monitoring 16-goal Championship ace

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to the Express.

Toney was handed his first opportunity of Championship football when he made the switch from Peterborough last summer following two outstanding seasons with the London Road side.

And the frontman has continued his goalscoring form with the Bees, netting 16 times this term, which makes him the top scorer in the division, along with ex-Newcastle teammate Adam Armstrong.

Toney didn’t manage to net in any of Brentford’s Carabao Cup ties against Premier League sides this season, although he did have one chalked off by VAR in the Bees’ semi-final defeat at Spurs last Tuesday.

However, Toney is attracting attention from the Gunners – with the Express Sport reporting that Arsenal are “admirers” of the former Newcastle striker following his impressive goalscoring record in the Championship this term.

The Verdict

Whilst Toney would cost Arsenal quite a bit, it would be a great addition.

There’s every chance that Mikel Arteta’s side might lose Alexandre Lacazette this summer, despite his recent goalscoring form, and I believe that Toney would be a quality replacement, and one that would fit their current bill.

Questions might be raised over his lack of topflight experience, but Toney has scored goals wherever he’s gone, and with the right service I don’t see that changing in the Premier League.