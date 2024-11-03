Blackburn Rovers are among the Championship teams who are interested in a deal for Arsenal midfielder Michal Rosiak.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who has reported that there is a high volume of interest in the Gunners' man, who could potentially secure a January loan exit from the Emirates Stadium.

Rosiak, 19, has been a vital player for his current side's U21 team this season, managing to compete well as a teenager in this age group and becoming an asset in the final third.

Scoring two goals in eight Premier League 2 appearances this term, he has shone against some of the best youngsters in the country, and that will give him a huge amount of confidence.

Michal Rosiak's 2024/25 campaign for Arsenal U21s (All competitions) Appearances 13 Goals 2 Assists 1

He will probably be hoping to play regular first-team football sooner rather than later, having managed to get a taste of what it would be like in the EFL Trophy, but he doesn't look set to win a lot of first-team football at the Emirates anytime soon.

Yet to make a single senior competitive appearance under Mikel Arteta, a loan spell away from his current team may be the best option.

At this point, he would have to force his way past the likes of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Jorginho in the pecking order, and the chances of that happening are slim at this stage.

Blackburn Rovers eyeing Michal Rosiak move

Blackburn saw Rosiak in action last week when the Gunners played their U21 side, with the latter coming out 4-3 winners in the end.

Rovers' youngsters may been defeated, but they fought back admirably from 4-1 down and gave Rosiak and his team a scare.

It seems as though Blackburn were impressed with the Gunners' midfielder and they are one of multiple second-tier sides who have taken an interest in the 19-year-old, according to Nixon.

In a boost for the Lancashire outfit, it has been reported that Arteta's side are willing to send him out on loan, which could make it easier for Rovers to secure a deal during the winter.

Potential Blackburn Rovers deal for Michal Rosiak could work out for all parties

This is a potential deal that could end up working out well.

The teenager is clearly talented and he would be an extra option for Rovers during what could be an important time, with the club still in and around the promotion mix at this point.

Depth could end up making a real difference for the Lancashire side, so bringing in the Gunners' man could be a good idea.

Arteta and his club could also benefit from this deal, because Rosiak has done well in the academy, but needs first-team experience if he's to blossom into a magnificent player.

Ewood Park could be the right environment for him to thrive in, under John Eustace who has done well in Lancashire with limited resources.

And the player could relish this potential move to the second tier, because it would be a chance to test himself physically against some experienced professionals.