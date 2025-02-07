Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in moves for Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg.

This is according to Fichajes, who believe the Premier League duo could potentially make moves for two of the Black Cats’ most promising players when the summer transfer window opens.

The Wearside club were able to retain both of them beyond the end of the January window, even though they have been linked with moves away from the Stadium of Light this season.

Bellingham, 19, has been one of the first names on the teamsheet when available this season, making some valuable contributions and continuing to develop well under Regis Le Bris.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (All competitions) Appearances 27 Goals 4 Assists 3 (As of February 7th, 2025)

He may have been red carded against Queens Park Rangers earlier this term, but his 2024/25 campaign has been a fairly productive one for him thus far.

Rigg, 17, has also been heavily involved this season, starting quite a few games, with Le Bris providing him with a real opportunity to shine in the red and white stripes.

His talent and potential has been known for some time, but he’s only started to become a regular starter this term, and the midfielder will be hoping to make the very most of the opportunities he’s being given.

But it remains to be seen how long the 17-year-old and Bellingham remain on Wearside for.

Arsenal and Manchester United target Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg moves

The Gunners and the Red Devils are both thought to be interested in Bellingham and Rigg, according to Fichajes.

This may present the Black Cats with a real battle to keep the pair, who have been the subject of interest from other sides in the past.

The Championship side are reportedly keen to keep hold of the midfielders for as long as possible - and they are in a fairly strong negotiation position with the pair.

Bellingham’s contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2028 and this could allow Le Bris’ side to secure a hefty figure for his services when he moves on.

Rigg, meanwhile, agreed a new three-year deal back in the summer and that means he is contracted to the Black Cats until the summer of 2027.

Again, this is advantageous for the Wearside outfit at the negotiating table, who will be keen to secure the best possible fees for the pair.

Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg are in a good position at Sunderland

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be appealing to the pair.

However, the pair are currently winning a decent amount of game time on Wearside and are developing in the right place.

Moving to the Emirates or Old Trafford would be a risk - and it’s a risk that the pair don’t need to take at this point.

With this in mind, it’s probably a blessing in disguise for both that they have stayed put at this point.

If they are to move on, they need to ensure they are winning regular game time with their next club.