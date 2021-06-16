Arsenal man to join? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Blackpool in the next few weeks

Blackpool are currently preparing for life back in the Championship after a six-year absence.

They will be hoping to do a lot better in this campaign as opposed to their last one in the second tier, when they won just four league games out of 46, ended up with just 26 points and finished 20 points from safety at the foot of the table.

However, under new ownership, Blackpool are on their way up and battled their way to third spot in League One before winning 2-1 against Lincoln City in the playoff final to confirm their status as a Championship side once again.

The Tangerines have already moved for Manchester City goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw, full back Reece James (no, not that one) and Linfield’s Shayne Lavery on free transfers ahead of the 2020/21 campaign – but could look to add more faces in the coming weeks as manager Neil Critchley looks to build a side capable of holding their own in the second tier.

The club will also want to keep some of their prized assets ahead of what looks set to be a challenging campaign for Critchley’s side.

And with that in mind, let’s take a look at two transfer moves concerning Blackpool we could see happening in the next few weeks or so.

Ballard to return

Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard joined the Tangerines on a loan deal last October – and did enough to secure an extension on this agreement until the end of the season.

Although they missed out on automatic promotion, Ballard managed to guide Blackpool to a third place finish and started in all three playoff games as the Lancashire side secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Blackpool fans shouldn’t forget it was four clean sheets in the final four games of the season that went a long way in helping the now-newly promoted side to consolidate their spot in the top six – the 21-year-old started in three of those matches.

Before his arrival, Neil Critchley’s side had lost three of their first four games but their form in the second half of the season, helped by a solid defence, went a long way in helping the side climb into the playoff spots.

Fans will be hoping Ballard could have a similar impact in the Championship if he rejoins the club ahead of next season, although any Blackpool deal completed for the Northern Ireland international is likely to be another loan.

Yates to move on

According to a Football Insider exclusive, Blackburn Rovers are preparing to move for striker Jerry Yates if their talisman Adam Armstrong moves on to the Premier League.

24-year-old Yates scored 21 third tier goals last season – and bagged himself a goal in the playoff semi-final second leg against Oxford United.

If clubs meet Blackburn Rovers’ £15m asking price, the Championship side will then have the funds to make Blackpool an offer for the forward that would be hard to turn down.

And despite the deal potentially counting on another transfer going through, Rovers will be keen to replace their key player quickly and things could start moving very quickly if a bid for Armstrong is accepted.

In preparation for these potential developments, it might be wise for Critchley and the club’s recruitment to draw up a list of potential targets to replace the 24-year-old, especially if the money potentially received for Yates could also be utilised to strengthen other areas ahead of their first campaign back in the Championship.