Arsenal make first move in pursuit of Sheffield United ace

Arsenal have made contact with Sheffield United regarding a move for Aaron Ramsdale, according to the Athletic.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper to challenge Bernd Leno, with United and England’s Ramsdale on their radar.

Ramsdale may have conceded 63 goals in 38 Premier League appearances last term, but he ended up winning the Player of the Season award after a strong end to the campaign.

Following an injury to Dean Henderson, the 23-year-old was recently called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad, however he is yet to make an appearance due to the performances of Jordan Pickford.

Nevertheless, Ramsdale is a firm target for Arsenal, who according to the Athletic, have now made contact with Sheffield United regarding a potential move.

A fee isn’t mentioned in the report, but having paid £18.5million for his signature last summer, you feel that it would take a lot to tempt the Blades into selling. Football League World understand that it would take a fee north of £20million to lure him to the Emirates.

The Verdict

To lose Ramsdale would be a big blow for United as they prepare to embark on life back in the Championship and challenge for promotion.

He’s a young goalkeeper with a lot of potential, and even though last season ended in relegation, Ramsdale’s form was impressive.

He’s only going to get better, and with Leno getting older, Ramsdale would be an excellent long-term replacement as Arsenal continue to eye young British talent.

It would give Slavisa Jokanovic a lot of money to work with, though, if he was moved on to the Emirates Stadium this summer.