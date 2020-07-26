Arsenal locked in transfer tussle with Manchester City for EFL player

Manchester City are said to be rivalling Arsenal to the potential signing of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya according to a report from 90min.

It is claimed that Pep Guardiola is looking for a replacement for Claudio Bravo who is set to leave Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

The report also claims that Brentford could be willing to cash-in on Raya for a fee in the region of £10million, although it remains to be seen as to whether any formal offers have been submitted as of yet.

Raya has been impressive with the Bees this term, and will be hoping he can continue to play his part in Brentford’s push for promotion into the Premier League.

Thomas Frank’s side missed out on automatic promotion from the Championship after they dropped vital points in their final two matches of this year’s league campaign.

They finished third in the second-tier standings, and will be keen to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, with the play-offs looming.

Raya and his Brentford team-mates take on Swansea City in the first-leg of their play-off semi-final on Sunday evening.

If the Bees aren’t to win promotion into the Premier League this season, then it seems likely that other clubs will further their interest in some of Brentford’s key players from this year’s campaign.

Can you name these Brentford players by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Who is this Brentford player's Wikipedia bio? Pontus Jansson Rico Henry Dru Yearwood Josh Dasilva

The Verdict:

He could be worth a punt for either side as a backup goalkeeper.

Raya has caught the eye with some impressive performances this season for Brentford, and I think he’s capable of playing in the Premier League in the future.

But it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him not getting regular minutes with both Arsenal and Manchester City, both of whom already have better options between the posts.

So, he needs to think carefully about his future, as I think he’d be better off staying with Brentford for the time being, where regular minutes are much more likely.