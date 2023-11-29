Highlights Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules is keen to kick-on during his temporary spell with Derby County.

The striker scored his first goal for the Rams in their 1-0 win away at Port Vale on Tuesday night.

Having been hampered by injuries since moving to Pride Park, this could be something for the 22-year-old to build on over the rest of the season.

On-loan Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules has expressed his desire to move forward with Derby County, after scoring his first goal for the League One club on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old got the only goal of the game as the Rams won 1-0 at Port Vale, maintaining their hopes of claiming at least a play-off place this season.

How has John-Jules fared since joining Derby on loan?

Having come through the academy ranks with Arsenal, John-Jules is still waiting to make his senior debut for the Gunners.

The striker has however, previously has spells out on loan with a number of other clubs in the Football League, although he has often been hampered by injury.

This summer then saw John-Jules depart The Emirates Stadium on a temporary basis once again, joining Derby on loan until January.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent

However, this latest stint has again been restricted by injury issues, with John-Jules managing just two outings for Paul Warne's side prior to last night's game.

But having made his return to action for Derby as a 76th minute substitute at Port Vale on Tuesday, the Arsenal loanee wasted no time in making an impact.

Just a minute after coming off the bench, the striker produced a perfectly timed run into the penalty area to get on the end of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's ball across the face of goal, to fire home what would prove to be the winner in that match.

Now it seems as though that is something that John-Jules is keen to build on, over the rest of his spell at Pride Park.

What has John-Jules had to say about his first Derby County goal?

Perhaps not surprisingly given how things had gone for him prior to Tuesday night, it seems John-Jules is keen to move past his start to the season, with this goal a potential springboard for that.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, to react to that goal and win for Derby, John-Jules simply wrote: "Time to kick on".

Where are Derby County in League One?

That goal from John-Jules to seal the win for Derby at Port Vale has kept Paul Warne's side well in the hunt for a play-off place in League One.

The Rams currently sit sixth in the third-tier table, with 33 points from 18 league games, meaning they are six points adrift of an automatic promotion place.

Paul Warne's side are next in action on Tuesday night, when they host Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy, before returning to League One action away at Leyton Orient on Saturday 9th December.

What could John-Jules' goal mean for Derby?

There is an argument that this could be a major moment in Derby's season.

After such a frustrating time since making the move to Paul Warne's side, this should give the Arsenal loanee a huge boost in confidence and belief about what he can do for the Rams.

That ought to allow him to step up and make yet more contributions such as this, now he knows the chances he can get while making these sort of runs into the area, which could help Derby to pick up even more important results in the battle for promotion.

Indeed, given this has come just after the news that fellow centre forward Conor Washington has been ruled out for several months with an injury of his own, this goal from John-Jules looks to have come at the perfect time for Derby County.