Arsenal loanee tipped for bright future by Birmingham boss

Auston Trusty has all it takes to feature for Arsenal in the future believes Birmiingham City boss John Eustace.

Trusty is on loan at Blues from the Gunners and he has had a fine start to life at St Andrew’s, with him producing a number of fine, composed displays.

Indeed, it’s impressive stuff for a young player that has quickly adapted to the cut and thrust of Sky Bet Championship football and Eustace is suitably impressed.

Quoted by Birmingham Live, the former QPR-assistant had this to say:

“I think he is an excellent centre half and he is going to have a really big future going ahead as long as he keeps developing and has the right attitude.

“I think he is very athletic, he has got everything to play in the Premier League, so yeah why not [play for Arsenal]? We have given him the opportunity to develop and play.

“He has been in the MLS which is a different level to this. This is part of his development to come here and to play the way he is playing is full credit to himself. He will be the first to say he needs to improve on areas. Auston has got a really good chance.”

The Verdict

It’s still early days in Trusty’s career but you can’t overlook the start that he has had at Blues and Eustace is clearly impressed with what he has seen.

How much they’ll be able to keep him at the end of this loan remains to be seen, of course, but it’s clear that he’s started well and could have a very bright future ahead of him.