Arsenal loanee features: One winner and one loser at Birmingham City so far this season

Birmingham City have enjoyed a reasonably successful start to the 2022/23 campaign, going unbeaten in nine of their 14 league games.

Although they made a decent start to last season too, things feel different at St Andrew’s this term and they have recruited well once more, giving them a chance of enjoying a more productive season than they have been able to in recent years.

Their transfer business may have played a part – but manager John Eustace also needs to be given a huge amount of credit because he could have easily folded amid off-field speculation regarding a potential takeover.

But the former Watford player has been the perfect professional, managing to squeeze the best out of his players and with that, potentially increasing his chances of remaining in his place even if new owners do come in.

They face a tricky assignment this evening though as they host a Burnley side that hammered Swansea City 4-0 at the weekend, so it remains to be seen whether Eustace can keep the good feeling going for the foreseeable future.

Focusing on the 2022/23 campaign as a whole though, we take a look at one winner and one loser at St Andrew’s.

Auston Trusty

The United States international had been untested in England before his loan move from Arsenal – but he has shone and is already establishing himself as one of the Midlands side’s better players so far.

A leaky defence last season was nearly responsible for sending them down, so his presence has been noticed at the back for the second-tier side and he’s even managed to get in and amongst the goals, grabbing a brace against Bristol City earlier this month.

If he can continue to perform well, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him pushing the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel as a first-teamer at the Emirates Stadium, though he will need to remain consistent.

So far though, he is looking the part alongside Dion Sanderson and if he can’t force his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans, he’s certainly doing everything he can to put himself in the shop window for next summer.

Starting in all 14 league games this season as well, it looks as though only an injury or suspension would take him out of the first 11 at this stage.

Neil Etheridge

In the summer, it was reported that Philippines international Etheridge would receive a pay rise if he made a certain number of further appearances for the club.

With this, his side moved to bring in a new number one with John Ruddy arriving and that must have been a blow for the 32-year-old considering he was a regular starter during the second half of last season following Matija Sarkic’s injury setback.

Ruddy’s arrival has consigned him to a place on the bench for much of the season so far, making just one appearance as he played in the Carabao Cup against Norwich City.

For a man who won promotion with Cardiff City and was a top-tier goalkeeper not so long ago, his lack of game time must be a real source of frustration and that makes him the biggest loser at the club this term.

It remains to be seen whether he will push for a move away in January.