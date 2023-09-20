Highlights Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules faces several weeks on the sidelines at Derby County due to injury, dealing a setback to his loan spell.

John-Jules has only made two substitute appearances for Derby so far since joining on a temporary deal until January in the summer.

Derby manager Paul Warne has now revealed that John-Jules could be out for another three to four weeks with a thigh problem.

Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules appears to have been dealt a setback during his loan spell with Derby County.

That's after the League One club's manager, Paul Warne, revealed that the 22-year-old is facing several weeks on the sidelines due to injury.

How have things gone for John-Jules at Derby so far?

Having previously had spells on loan in the Football League with Lincoln, Doncaster, Sheffield Wednesday, Blackpool and Ipswich, John-Jules again headed into the EFL on a temporary basis during this summer's transfer window.

His latest move saw him head to Pride Park to link up with Derby, joining the Rams on a deal that is set to run until January.

Since making that move, the 22-year-old has so far made just two substitute appearances for Warne's side.

However, he was not included in the matchday squad for their 1-1 league draw with Portsmouth at the weekend, or the 2-0 win at home to Lincoln in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night for fitness reasons.

Now it seems as though those injury issues could keep John-Jules out of action for some time to come yet, judging by Warne's latest comments.

What has Warne said about John-Jules' injury?

Providing an update on John-Jules after his side's win over Lincoln on Tuesday, Warne revealed that the striker has been for a scan on thigh problem picked up in training last week.

The Derby managed want on to explain that the results of the scan are serious, meaning the striker now looks set to spend a number of weeks on the sidelines.

That will be a blow for the Rams, although it seems Warne is confident that he currently has the squad depth available to cope with this setback.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live about the injury suffered by John-Jules, the Rams boss said: "His scan came back quite severe really.

"He is going to be out for another three to four weeks. That is sad. We went for him because he has something not many players in this league have. But he does come with a risk element. Unfortunately, he broke down in training and the scan came back not great.

"We won't be seeing him for a few weeks, but what it does do is give people opportunities. That's how football is. Squad depth is essential and at the moment we are looking okay."

If he is out for a further four weeks, then John-Jules up to six games for Derby, including five in the league.

It has been something of a mixed start to the campaign for the Pride Park club so far. With three wins, one draw and three defeats in seven league games so far, the Rams currently sit 12th in the League One table.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Brunton Park, to take on one of last season's League Two promotion winners, in the form of Carlisle United.

This will no doubt be frustrating for those of a Derby County persuasion, given how much they wanted a striker over the summer, with John-Jules among those brought in to fill that void.

However, this means he will not be able to do that for some time, although the fact that Warne is at least confident about his squad's depth, should provide some consolation.

You feel though, that for John-Jules himself this will be hugely disappointing. The striker has been blighted by injuries in a number of his loan spells, reducing the amount of football he has been able to play.

That now looks as though it could be the same for him again here, which will be tough to take as he is again forced to wait for his chance to really show what he can do on a consistent basis at this level.