Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino suffers blow during Blackpool stint

Blackpool loanee Charlie Patino’s injury is not as bad as first feared following injury update from Michael Appleton.

According to Matt Scrafton, the Seasiders’ boss has confirmed the Arsenal youngster will miss the next four weeks of action.

While this comes as a big blow to the Championship side, the injury is not as bad as initially thought.

Patino rolled over on his ankle during the team’s clash with QPR, which Appleton’s side came through with a 1-0 victory.

The 18-year old arrived this summer as part of a season long loan agreement, with a lot of expectation surrounding the exciting prospect.

It was also confirmed that Lewis Fiorini will be out for up to eight weeks through injury.

Meanwhile, Gary Madine returned to training on Thursday and may be available for this weekend’s league fixture against Burnley.

Josh Bowler’s strike just before half time sealed all three points for Blackpool midweek, which ended the side’s two game losing run.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Blackpool FC midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Brad Potts Preston Burnley

The victory means that the Tangerines have six points from a possible 12 going into the weekend’s derby clash against Vincent Kompany’s side.

This will be the first time these two teams meet since 2014, with Appleton and Kompany both presiding over their first clash against each other as local rivals.

The Verdict

This is a big blow to Blackpool considering how important Patino will be for the team this season.

But that he will only miss four weeks of action means the worst case scenario has been avoided.

Fiorini’s injury will also be a concern, but the rest of the squad’s fitness levels all appear to be fine.

Saturday will be a big test for Appleton against important rivals, which is where the loss of Patino will be most felt.