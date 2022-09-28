Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino at Blackpool: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What is next?

Charlie Patino has made a promising start in his season-long loan spell at Blackpool from Arsenal.

The 18-year-old has only managed two Championship starts under Michael Appleton, but one of those came in the Tangerines’ most recent outing in the second tier.

Patino opened his account for the club by levelling the game in their 2-1 defeat at Millwall last time out, and it will be interesting to see if Patino did enough to keep his place for this weekend’s hosting of Norwich City, having played for the England U20 side in the international break.

Here, we have taken a look at Patino’s start to life at Bloomfield Road in our latest hat-trick piece…

How’s it gone so far?

There would have been concerns over the teenager’s season when he suffered a painful-looking ankle injury in the Seasiders’ 1-0 win at Queens Park Rangers, however Gunners followers would have been relieved to learn that the knock was not as bad as first feared, and Patino only had to sit out for four league games.

The 18-year-old will have been relieved to pick up the start against Millwall and having opened his account for the club playing alongside Kenny Dougall, with Lewis Fiorini currently out injured, Patino feels more likely than not to earn regular starts after the break.

From a numbers perspective, it is important not to read too much into a small sample size, but the 18-year-old has looked very confident in possession.

Patino scored from his only shot in the second tier so far, and has not been afraid of taking players on, attempting over five dribbles per 90 minutes, according to Wyscout.

Patino has mainly been deployed in a number eight role, but he did sit a little deeper with more defensive responsibilities against Rotherham United, in one of three second tier substitute appearances to along with his two starts so far.

Passing accuracy leaves room for improvement but Patino has at least been positive with the ball at his feet, attempting 6.31 passes into the final third per 90 minutes so far, from a total of 214 minutes of action in the league.

So far it has been a fairly quiet but encouraging first few months at the club.

What issues does he face?

With Josh Bowler’s late window departure to Nottingham Forest, there will be increased scrutiny on the attacking contingent remaining in place at Blackpool, and Patino feels like an important midfielder to link play between the thirds and supply opportunities for the likes of Jerry Yates, Shayne Lavery and Theo Corbeanu.

Patino has not yet played a full match for Blackpool and that may be something to prove to his manager after the international break.

Taking on Norwich, Watford, Sheffield United and Sunderland in their upcoming quartet will be a huge test of what level Patino is at, and with the drop zone lurking beneath it is important that they pick up some points from that tough block.

The demands of a relegation battle will be an insightful test of character.

What’s next?

Due to his England youth action in the last week or so, it feels likely that Patino is rotated, at least in terms of the starting XI for the Canaries clash on Saturday.

It is important that Blackpool hit the ground running in the coming weeks, with the gap between themselves and the relegation zone currently just one point.

The club’s next four matches are all very tough and therefore staying above the dotted in that period may be the priority for Patino and the squad.

The hectic schedule ahead of the World Cup should provide plenty of first team opportunities to Patino, and also the chance to cement his place in the starting XI under Appleton.