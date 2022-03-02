Arsenal loanee aims subtle Tottenham dig after Middlesbrough upset

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has aimed a subtle dig at north London rivals Tottenham after he helped Middlesbrough knock them out of the FA Cup.

Boro beat Manchester United on penalties to set up a home tie against Spurs in the fifth round and picked up another Premier League scalp on Tuesday evening, with teenager Josh Coburn’s extra-time goal securing their place in the quarter-finals.

Balogun came off the bench to replace Duncan Watmore after 75 minutes and was inches away from setting up a second for the Teessiders in the dying embers of the second half of extra time.

In the end, one goal was enough for the Championship side to produce another FA Cup upset and allowed the 20-year-old, who joined on loan from Arsenal in January, to aim a subtle dig at his parent club’s north London rivals.

Big result against familiar rivals 👀 https://t.co/H0g4eQwAi0 — Balogun (@balogun) March 1, 2022

Boro will have to wait until Thursday evening to find out who stands between them and an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The Verdict

Arsenal fans are going to absolutely love this and will no doubt have enjoyed seeing Balogun help to pile the misery on Spurs last night.

Even since the arrival of Antonio Conte, Tottenham have continued to be inconsistent and unstable – and Boro took advantage to qualify for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

It was a supreme performance from Chris Wilder’s side as, similarly to the United victory in the fifth round, they stayed strong to absorb pressure before launching attacks of their own.

A win over Spurs must’ve been particularly sweet for Balogun and perhaps the only way the evening could’ve got any better is if he’d have found the net or set up Coburn with his late chance.