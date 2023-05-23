Despite being the favourites to go up through the Championship play-offs, it will be another season in the second tier for Middlesbrough in 2023-24.

Their results somewhat tailed off a bit towards the end of the regular campaign and that carried on into the play-offs as over two legs, Coventry City defeated them 1-0 to condemn them to another year of Championship football - and it's now likely that key players could depart.

One of those who could be attracting offers this summer aside from the obvious ones such as Chuba Akpom is youngster Hayden Hackney, who certainly had a surprising season with 36 appearances, three goals and four assists.

What is Hayden Hackney's contract situation at Middlesbrough?

Going into the 2022-23 season, Hackney's contract was due to expire this coming summer, but quite smartly the club tied him down to a new long-term deal back in December following his breakthrough into the starting 11.

Now, Hackney is tied down for another three years meaning Boro have complete control and freedom over what they can ask for his services from other clubs.

What is the latest on transfer interest in Hayden Hackney?

Hackney has been earning rave reviews this season for his performances, particularly under Carrick's guidance, and it's not a shock to learn that multiple Premier League clubs have been watching him.

Per a report from Graeme Bailey at 90min, a large number of top flight outfits have been tracking Hackney in the final few weeks of the season as they look to potentially make a move for him over the summer.

Those clubs include the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United who will all be playing in Europe next season, whilst Nottingham Forest and relegation-threatened Leicester City have also been monitoring the Scotland youth international's progress.

Bailey reports that Boro are now braced for offers coming in this summer and that it's likely they will once again have to sell to buy due to not having parachute payments anymore, even after cashing in on both Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier last summer.

Is Hayden Hackney ready for the Premier League?

It's incredibly hard to say whether Hackney will make the step up immediately - you have to remember he's still just 20 years of age.

At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, Hackney had played just three times for Boro and wasn't overly impressive in League Two at Scunthorpe United the season prior when on loan.

In the right system though and coached by the right person in Carrick, Hackney has flourished in a deep midfield role and looks incredibly comfortable on the ball.

However, it might be a reach to suggest he could be starting games for Liverpool, Arsenal or Newcastle at this current time - if he went to any of those clubs he'd no doubt be a project but would be more realistic of a starter straight away for someone like Nottingham Forest.