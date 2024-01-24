Highlights Arsenal could be interested in signing Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters during the transfer window.

The defender has been listed as one to watch for Gunners fans.

Mikel Arteta's side could benefit from his versatility and top-flight experience.

Potential Arsenal interest in Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is one to watch during the remainder of the transfer window, according to yesterday's report from TEAMtalk.

The defender, who has appeared at a senior international level for England before, was one player who looked destined for a move away from St Mary's during the previous transfer window.

With the likes of Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Nathan Tella all leaving during the summer, Walker-Peters could have followed in their footsteps with the Championship promotion competitor open to cashing in on key player at that point following their relegation from the Premier League.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

But the full-back ended up remaining at St Mary's in the end and with the closure of the January window now approaching, Walker-Peters is still playing for the south-coast side.

He has been a key player under Russell Martin this term, playing a part in their long unbeaten run and registering 28 league appearances as one of the first names on the teamsheet under the former Swansea City boss.

He may have only recorded two goals and two assists this season, but he has the potential to build on that between now and the end of the campaign.

Although there has been speculation about the right-back's future, everyone at St Mary's seems to be relaxed about it at St Mary's, including head coach Martin.

He said last week: "I am not sure Chelsea will watch Kyle's Instagram and be influenced.

"If I was as good as Kyle, I would be uploading a two-minute highlight reel after every game.

"I spoke to Kyle and I also know his agent very well. Jason Wilcox speaks to agents a lot but I have worked with Kyle's before.

Related Southampton could still see 27-year-old depart this month amid Sheffield United links A Sheffield United move for Holgate may have fallen through - but they could still take him to Bramall Lane this month.

"There has been no conversation about him wanting to leave. Everyone agrees he is in such a good place.

"We are playing in a way that he can express himself. I don't have a concern about that, it would take a lot of money to prise him away from here.

"I don't want to waste energy on it until someone comes and is willing to pay an amount we're happy with. Until then, we will keep working on him."

Kyle Walker-Peters could be a suitable signing for Arsenal

The Gunners could benefit from strengthening their full-back area, with Jurrien Timber's injury in mind.

He may be more useful on the left considering the options that the Gunners have on the right, although Timber's injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu's injury woes could allow him to play on the right-hand side.

The fact Walker-Peters can operate on both sides and can also play higher up the pitch is a real plus for any side that signs him.

And considering he's only 26 at this point, he should only get better.

However, he already has top-flight experience under his belt and that's a good thing for Mikel Arteta's side.