Arsenal are preparing a transfer swoop for Blackburn Rovers starlet Harvey Higgins.

According to Alan Nixon reporting via Patreon, the Gunners are big fans of the 16-year-old, and are preparing a move for him which could come as quickly as the next few weeks.

It is understood that Rovers are also facing a battle to keep hold of another of their youngsters, with defender Silver Eze attracting interest from clubs in both England and Italy.

Blackburn have slipped away from the play-off positions in recent weeks, and losing two of their hugely talented youngsters would provide another big blow for the Lancashire outfit.

Blackburn Rovers are facing interest in two young stars

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners look set to target a move for Higgins in a bid to strengthen their youth ranks.

The young frontman has already showcased his talent in Rovers' academy this season, having already found the net for the Under 21s earlier this term.

Nixon understands that Arsenal have been alerted to his ability as a result of his progress at youth international level with England. Higgins represents his country at Under 16s level.

As is common when Premier League clubs pursue young talents from further down the pyramid, Blackburn won’t receive a transfer fee if Higgins does move on. They will, however, be entitled to compensation, which Nixon believes could come in at around £1.5million.

It is also understood that Blackburn may lose defender Silver Eze from their academy setup in the near future as well.

The 17-year-old is another Rovers starlet who has also received international honours at youth level, having represented Italy.

The Ewood Park outfit only signed him from Accrington Stanley as recently as November, having paid a fee of £120,000 for his services.

Now though, Nixon reports that several big-name sides in both England and Serie A are circling around the youngster.

Losing two promising youngsters would be another big blow for Blackburn

Blackburn have had a difficult few weeks of late. They now find themselves sitting 12th in the Championship, eight points adrift of the play-offs.

They have seen their hopes of a post-season berth fade away since the departure of previous boss John Eustace to Derby County, and new manager Valerien Ismael has struggled in his first few weeks in charge.