Leicester City enjoyed a successful 2023/24 campaign, winning promotion from the Championship as league title winners at the first time of asking.

As a result, the Foxes are now preparing for a return to the top-flight of English, under new manager Steve Cooper.

They will of course, be looking to produce a better performance in the Premier League, than they did the last time they were at that level.

It therefore seems as though there will be a considerable amount of transfer business at The King Power Stadium, to put a squad in place that can do that.

With that in mind, Leicester now appear to be targeting a fresh agreement with Arsenal, for one particular player.

Reiss Nelson transfer talks underway

According to a recent update from journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two Premier League clubs are now in talks over a deal for winger Reiss Nelson.

It is thought that Leicester are keen to sign the 24-year-old on an initial loan deal, that will include an obligation to buy, and are confident they can convince the player to make the move.

With his pedigree as a top-flight player, both from his time with Arsenal and loan spells in the Budesliga and Eredivisie, this could be an exciting deal for those connected with the Foxes.

There is though, also an argument that two clubs Leicester have left behind in the Championship for this season, may also have reason to be rather excited by this latest transfer claim.

Cardiff and Hull linked with Kasey McAteer

Amid that search for incomings at the King Power Stadium this summer, one player who is in demand for a move away from the club, is Kasey McAteer.

According to reports, Championship duo Cardiff and Hull are both interested in a loan deal for the winger this summer.

The fact that Leicester are themselves now keen on another player in Nelson, who could take McAteer's place on the right flank, is therefore promising for those second-tier clubs.

Bringing the Arsenal man to the Foxes would ensure that Cooper's side have the depth required to cope with the departure of the 22-year-old.

Indeed, given the investment they would be making on Nelson, it is highly likely that he would be ahead of McAteer in the pecking order, meaning the latter could be better off with a loan move.

Sanctioning such a move would allow the Leicester academy product to continue his development, and open the door for one of Hull or Cardiff to make a useful signing.

The 22-year-old made some important contributions for the Foxes on their way to promotion last season, making a telling impact in front of goal at times.

Kasey McAteer 2023/24 Championship stats for Leicester City - from SofaScore Appearances 23 Goals 6 Shots per Game 1.4 Shots on Target per Game 0.6 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 84% Dribble Success Rate 44% Duel Success Rate 48%

That experience in winning the title with the club, ought to mean that McAteer ought to be more than ready to play a big part for any club he might join on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

So with both of those clubs setting their sights set on a Championship play-off place this season, the winger could certainly help them to do that, in what would surely be a welcome bit of business.

Hull of course, missed out on a top six spot by just three points in the 2023/24 campaign, and will be aiming to go one better this season under new boss Tim Walter.

But with a lack of signings so far this summer, there is a growing pressure on them to get encouraging deals such as this done.

Cardiff too, showed plenty of quality last season but fell short of a top six spot, and having convinced Erol Bulut to remain as manager, will now want to back him in the window.

So far though, they have made just two first-team signings, and so the addition of McAteer would be a welcome statement of intent for the club from the Welsh capital as well.

With that in mind, the news that Leicester are moving to secure the services of Nelson from Arsenal, is something that Hull and Cardiff ought to be ready to act on, as they plot their own moves for McAteer.