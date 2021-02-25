Arsenal legend tops list: 5 players Charlton Athletic have suffered the most damage from

Eventually, Charlton Athletic will want to get back into the Premier League .

That, of course, is going to be the long-term aim of the club but this season they need to improve their home form first and foremost if they are going to get into the play-offs and out of League One.

Whilst we wait and see how they do, with the help of transfermarkt’s ‘most feared’ feature, we’re taking a look at the five players that have scored the most against them – with a Premier League influence from their days in the top-flight notable:

5th Ross McCormack

He scored plenty against many sides and certainly enjoyed playing Charlton, with him scoring 8 goals against the Addicks during their meetings in the EFL.

He also got two assists against them.

4th Jermain Defoe

Now with Rangers, Defoe was a sharp-shooter for years in the Premier League for the likes of Tottenham, Portsmouth and West Ham.

He scored 9 goals against the Addicks during his career and that was made all the more painful by the fact he actually started at Charlton as a kid before moving to West Ham and progressing there.

3rd Robbie Fowler

Fowler was a menace in front of goal with his sharp-shooting and array of finishes that he could pick from.

He certainly displayed that when he came up against Charlton, too, with him scoring 10 goals against the Addicks during his time as a Premier League forward for the likes of Liverpool and Leeds United.

2nd Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes might have had his struggles in recent years but few can forget how prolific he was at a time in the EFL and Charlton definitely won’t.

The now Sheffield Wednesday forward has scored 11 goals against the Addicks during his playing career and is 2nd on this list only to one of the modern greats of the game.

1st Thierry Henry

One of the greatest players the English top-flight has ever seen, there’s not too much shame to be felt by Charlton in seeing Henry at the top of the pile.

He scored 12 goals against the Addicks and registered a further 4 assists during his time playing against them in the Premier League.

His most famous? Perhaps the outrageous back-heel against Charlton in 2004/05.