Arsenal legend sends message of support to frustrated Leeds United starlet

Ian Wright has heaped praise on Eddie Nketiah following his performance against Preston North End.

The striker made an immediate impact after being introduced during the second half of the Boxing Day clash at Elland Road – a game which finished 1-1.

Nketiah has endured a frustrating spell in West Yorkshire after playing second fiddle to Patrick Bamford.

This has led to reports suggesting that the Arsenal man could be recalled by the Premier League giants as they look to secure regular first team football for one of their top starlets.

Nketiah has certainly shown glimpses of what he can do, and Ian Wright has that there’s not much much more that can be done.

Immediate impact yesterday. All you can do 👊🏾♥️ — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 27, 2019

Replying to Eddie Nketiah’s social media post, Wright said: “Immediate impact yesterday. All you can do.”

How much do you remember about Leeds United’s 2018/19 season?

1 of 15 Who scored the first Championship goal of the Marcelo Bielsa era? Mateusz Klich Samu Saiz Pablo Hernandez Ezgjan Alioski

The verdict

Eddie Nketiah’s time at Leeds United has certainly been frustrating for the player.

Despite his undoubted talent, something has stopped him truly proving himself to Marcelo Bielsa as he looks to establish himself as the club’s first choice striker.

It’s understandable why Arsenal may also be frustrated by the arrangement, something which Ian Wright is sympathetic towards.