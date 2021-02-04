Arsenal legend named as potential contender for Bournemouth job

Arsenal legend Patrick Viera has emerged as a potential permanent replacement for Jason Tindall after his sacking, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Tindall’s six-month tenure at the Vitality Stadium came to an end earlier this week after the Cherries were beaten 2-1 by relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday.

A report from the Daily Mail has revealed that Viera is a contender for the vacant Bournemouth job, while Aston Villa coach John Terry is another of the high-profile names linked.

Tindall was Eddie Howe’s assistant before taking charge in the summer but it is understood that this time the Cherries are planning to make an external appointment and that the club hierarchy have already drawn up a shortlist of potential successors.

The report claims that the South Coast club are ready to take their time to ensure they make the right appointment but with finances tight could be eyeing less experienced coaches and those currently out of work.

Viera would certainly fit that description, having been sacked by Nice in December 2020.

The former Arsenal midfielder and member of ‘The Invincibles’ has also spent 18 months in charge of New York City and held coaching roles at Manchester City.

Jonathan Woodgate has stepped up to take interim charge of the Cherries ahead of the game against Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one but not without its risks.

A lack of financial flexibility appears to be an issue but this next appointment is going to be so important as you feel if they don’t get promoted this term, getting back to the Premier League is only going to get more difficult as their parachute payments dry up.

Viera is obviously an Arsenal and Premier League legend but it’s a gamble to bring him in midway through the season and ask him to lead a Championship promotion push.

He’s had relative success at both New York City and Nice – improving their league standings – but his final season with the French side was a disappointment.

Having someone of the Frenchman’s stature in the Championship would be fantastic but you’d question whether it’s a risk that the Cherries can afford to take right now.