Arsenal legend Ian Wright comments on Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup scalp

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on Nottingham Forest following their upset victory over his former club.

The game ended 1-0 in Forest’s favour as they knocked the 13-times champions out of the competition.

Wright, who played with Arsenal from 1991-1998 and scored 128 goals for the club in that time, claimed that Forest were worthy winners against their Premier League opposition.

“Didn’t just show more desire and intensity, Forest the better team in every area of the pitch,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I still love the FA Cup!!! Great fans, wonderful club all the best against Leicester. @NFFC @itvfootball.”

The tweet was accompanied by a video of the Forest fans in full voice as they recited a rendition of Mull of Kintyre from before kickoff.

Lewis Grabban’s strike was enough to see off the side sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table.

It was a big scalp for the club that has seen praise been heaped on them from all directions.

Their reward for knocking out Arsenal is the visit of the competition’s reigning champions Leicester City. Brendan Rodgers’ side will meet the Reds in the Fourth Round of the cup on the weekend of February 4.

Steve Cooper’s side are currently ninth in the Championship, six points behind the play-off places, with a game in hand on Huddersfield Town in sixth.

Forest’s next league game comes against Millwall on January 15 in London.

The Verdict

Ian Wright has now joined a long list of former pros, media pundits and fans who have given Cooper’s side all the plaudits for their performance on Sunday evening.

Wright is a legend of Arsenal and could’ve easily focused on them in his coverage of the game.

However, it says everything about Forest’s performance that it was impossible for him not to mention just how well they played.