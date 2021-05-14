Arsenal, Leeds, Villa and West Ham handed fresh boost in pursuit of EFL talent

Ajani Burchall has announced that he is leaving Bournemouth this summer, handing a boost to Arsenal, Aston Villa, Leeds United and West Ham United, who are all reportedly in pursuit.

The 16-year-old rejected a scholarship deal from the South Coast club earlier this year and has now taken to Instagram to confirm his Vitality Stadium departure.

Burchall thanked all his teammates and the staff at Bournemouth for their help, adding he was “looking forward to the hard work” next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajani Burchall (@ajaniburchall)

It doesn’t seem as though the Bermudian teenager will be short of suitors, as reports earlier this year revealed that Arsenal, Villa, Leeds, and West Ham are all keen on signing the young attacker.

Burchall became the third-youngest player to represent Bournemouth when he was handed his debut earlier this season.

The winger is still at school but was fast-tracked into the senior squad and was just 16 years and 38 days old when he came off the bench against Huddersfield Town back in December.

Having come through the Cherries academy system, Burchall is described as “an exciting forward player who likes to take opponents on and has an eye for goal, while also being a hard-working, tough-tackling winger”.

Did these 19 things happen at AFC Bournemouth in 2020/21?

1 of 19 Did Bournemouth face Middlesbrough in their first league game of the 2020/21 season? Yes No

The Verdict

Given he turned down a scholarship deal earlier this year, the writing has been on the wall for Burchall at Bournemouth but this confirmation is certainly a fresh boost for the sides in pursuit.

The 16-year-old is clearly an exciting talent, hence his Championship debut this season, and it doesn’t seem as though he’ll be short of suitors.

His comments about “looking forward to the hard work” next season hint that his future may already have been decided but we’ll have to wait for proper confirmation.

Losing the teenager is a blow for Bournemouth but it will likely be forgotten about if Jonathan Woodgate’s side can win promotion via the play-offs.