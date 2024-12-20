This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Arsenal's reported transfer interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been played down, with FLW's Whites fan pundit questioning why Mikel Arteta would be keen on striking a deal for the divisive Frenchman.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is holding out for a quiet January window following hectic activity in the summer, which saw Leeds welcome a number of fresh faces while losing many prized assets, including Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray.

The German is perhaps right to not wish for too much activity heading into the new year, with his side only behind league leaders Sheffield United by three points. However, it's beginning to feel increasingly likely that Leeds could have players moving out the mid-season exit door, with the likes of Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo attracting interest from Wrexham and Genoa, and Besiktas respectively.

Another player to have earned admirers, though, is seemingly Illan Meslier in a rather surprising transfer twist. Meslier has underperformed for Leeds this season, with notable errors against the likes of Sunderland and most recently Preston North End sticking out in particular.

Illan Meslier's 24/25 Championship stats for Leeds United via FotMob, as of December 20 Appearances 21 Clean sheets 11 Goals conceded 15 xGOT faced 13.0 Shots faced 45 Saves 30 Save percentage 66.7% Goals prevented -1.37

Meslier has retained the trust of Farke, although he's not been all that popular with supporters. However, those displays haven't prevented him from being linked with a shock move to Premier League giants Arsenal.

Arsenal's reported transfer interest in Leeds United's Illan Meslier

As per a recent reveal from journalist Steve Kay, who was speaking on YouTube channel KS1 TV, Arsenal are looking into a surprising move for the Leeds stopper.

Kay claimed that a new goalkeeper could be poised to arrive in the red side of North London, with current David Raya understudy, Neto, only on loan from Bournemouth. According to Kay, that goalkeeper could be Meslier in what would certainly be a surprising agreement next month.

Kay said: "There’s a few. Arsenal are looking at a goalkeeper. Possibly a goalkeeper could come in in January. I have been given a name.

"The Leeds goalkeeper is someone I’ve been told. I need to look into that. It’s not from one of my top sources if you like, but it’s one we’re keeping an eye on. Illan Meslier."

Meslier is also reportedly of interest to French side Rennes, although the lure of playing for the Gunners could prove decisive.

Leeds United verdict offered on Arsenal's reported Illan Meslier transfer interest

We asked our Whites fan pundit, Kris Smith, for his thoughts on Arsenal's reported interest in Meslier. Kris finds it hard to believe he's really on their radar though, casting doubt on whether the 24-year-old is anywhere near good enough for Arteta's side - even as second-choice.

Kris told Football League World: "I really just don't believe Arsenal are going to be looking at Illan Meslier right now because there's nothing to suggest when he's playing for Leeds that he'd be good enough for one of the best teams in the country.

"Even if he's second-choice, Arsenal are going to need a consistent performer who can settle the back four when David Raya isn't there, or at least step up in cup competitions and in Europe. I just don't think Meslier is that player.

"At the moment, he's not even performing close to the best in the Championship. His stats suggest he's closer to the bottom end than the top end, so it doesn't make sense why he'd be able to make such a jump to Arsenal of all clubs.

"If they fancy sending us £15 million plus for him, I wouldn't be complaining all that much because that's a lot of money, but I don't think Arsenal will want him,"