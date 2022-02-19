Arsenal, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur among clubs monitoring 22-year-old Middlesbrough man

Premier League trio Arsenal, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are all monitoring Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones’ situation at the Riverside Stadium ahead of a potential move, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old has been in superb form for Boro this season, previously looking as though he would be a fringe player on Teesside prior to the start of the 2021/22 campaign, but Sammy Ameobi’s injury completely changed things for Jones who has taken this opportunity with both hands.

Appearing as one of the first names on the teamsheet under Chris Wilder, the London-born player has registered an impressive nine assists in 28 league games this term, filling in admirably for Djed Spence and looking set to be a regular starter for the foreseeable future.

He has popped up at crucial times to win points for Boro in recent months, providing the interception and cross needed for Duncan Watmore to secure a late winner for his side at Blackpool, crossing the ball in for Matt Crooks’ winning header against Reading last month and helping to steal a late winner against Mansfield Town in the FA Cup with his stoppage-time cross causing havoc.

Also performing extremely well at Old Trafford in the FA Cup against Manchester United earlier this month, it was almost inevitable that there would be interest in his signature and it seems there is no shortage of interest.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Leeds, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all thought to have scouted him this year after seeing him emerge as one of Boro’s most influential players under Chris Wilder.

And they aren’t alone in their scouting mission, with Atletico Madrid, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Lyon and Roma also said to be monitoring his situation, though they will have to fork out a sizeable fee for his services with his contract not expiring until the summer of 2025.

The Verdict:

As mentioned before, it’s no huge surprise that the 22-year-old has been the subject of this interest because he’s been just as good as Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence this season.

Some previously doubted whether he had an end product – but he’s certainly shown he has with his incredible assists record this term – making him a real asset and a key starter for the vast majority if not all second-tier sides.

It remains to be seen whether he can sustain his current performance levels for the remainder of the season and beyond that – but he’s certainly well on his way to becoming a top player and at 22 – there’s still plenty of time for him to improve further.

At this stage and with top-tier football potentially in the offing next season, Jones would be best-served remaining focused on his current assignment with Boro and he will only get better under the stewardship of Wilder.

He deserves to be linked with these big teams though, because his rise has been nothing short of remarkable and the 22-year-old has shown great character to transform himself from a squad player to a regular first-teamer.