This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Premier League side Arsenal could be set to raid the Championship this summer.

Indeed, as per Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are keeping close tabs on Swansea City defender Nathan Wood.

Interestingly, Arsenal's bitter rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are also said to be doing the same, meaning there could be an intense transfer battle between the two sides this summer.

With the Arsenal links in mind, though, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Wood potentially moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Alfie Burns

It feels a strange transfer for Arsenal to target this coming summer, if that’s when they are planning to hit the gas after a scouting mission.

The Gunners are chasing the title and, in years to come, they need to be thinking about establishing their squad as one of the best in Europe again.

Whilst it’s good to think about the future, someone like Wood just isn’t going to help them establish themselves where they want to be.

The 20-year-old is very raw and he’s hardly been part of a thriving Swansea team in the Championship. He’s good, but the step up is a bit too much at this stage.

That being said, if Arsenal are just putting the feelers out for a future transfer, there’s no harm in it. Wood has the potential to become a Premier League defender and being ready to pounce at that point is probably quite sensible.

Declan Harte

Wood has had a very impressive first season at Swansea, establishing himself as a key figure in Russell Martin’s side.

A move to the Gunners would be a huge step to make at this stage of his career and could prove impossible to turn down if the opportunity arises.

It is unlikely he could break into Mikel Arteta’s plans, but he could offer a good squad role as third or fourth choice alongside Rob Holding.

Game time would be limited, but Arsenal need to expand their defensive options and Wood could prove a very smart addition to their squad at the right price.

At the very worst, Arsenal have a proven track record of finding good loans for their players and providing a pathway for younger players into the first team, so this could be a smart and promising move for all parties if it happens.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Don't get me wrong, status wise, a move from Swansea City to Arsenal is obviously excellent.

But, clearly, Wood is not good enough just yet to go and play regular football in a side that are pushing for the Premier League title.

That isn't to say he can't be in the future, but that he really would have to consider how much game time he is going to get at the Emirates Stadium.

If he is happy to have a reduction in game time, but be at a higher level whilst he continues his development as a player, it could be a great move.

However, on the flip side, if he wants to be playing week in, week out, it may not be the best move at this stage.

If I were representing Wood, I would want Arsenal to lay out a clear pathway to regular first-team football in the coming years, otherwise, he may be better off remaining at Swansea for now.