This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Leicester City star Harvey Barnes.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that Arsenal are one of the sides showing interest in the 25-year-old this summer.

Arsenal's north London rivals Spurs, and West Ham are also reportedly keen.

With the Arsenal links in mind, though, our FLW writers have assessed whether or not Barnes is good enough for a side in the top four.

James Reeves

Barnes would be an excellent signing for Arsenal.

He enjoyed another outstanding season on an individual level despite his side's relegation from the Premier League, with 13 goals representing a superb return from the wide areas.

There may be question marks about whether Barnes is ready to make the step up to a top six side, but he has been a consistent performer in the top flight in recent years and has earned his opportunity to make the move to a big club.

From Barnes' point of view, he may have concerns about the potential game time he would receive at the Emirates Stadium, but the chance to play Champions League football and compete for trophies could be too good to turn down.

Barnes would fit seamlessly into Mikel Arteta's young squad and this is a move the Gunners should definitely pursue, with a fee of around £40 million a fair valuation from Leicester.

Declan Harte

Barnes to Arsenal makes a lot of sense.

The Gunners are in search of greater attacking depth this summer and the 25-year-old could be the perfect addition.

He is comfortable on the left flank where Gabriel Martinelli has no real competition for a place in the side given how Leandro Trossard has been preferred more centrally.

Barnes’ proven track record in front of goal could be a huge asset for Arteta’s side, who will want to have a greater number of serious goal threats in their squad next season in order to better compete with Manchester City for the title.

Leicester could reasonably ask for between £40 and 50 million for the Englishman, which could still be a good deal for Arsenal, all things considered.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this could be a very shrewd addition for Arsenal.

I really rate Harvey Barnes, and although he does get a lot of credit, I still think it goes slightly under the radar just how good he can be on his day.

He'd certainly be an exciting addition at Arsenal and although he wouldn't be an immediate starter necessarily, he'd be a very strong squad option and brilliant competition for the likes of Saka, Martinelli, etc.

At 25, he's also at a fantastic age, and if they get a deal done for him this summer, Arsenal are going to get the benefit of Barnes' prime years.

Indeed, it really does feel like the time is right for him to make that step up.

In terms of a transfer fee, Leicester have every right to command a fee in the region of £30-40 million, with that valuation obviously affected by their drop to the Championship.