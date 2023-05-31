Arsenal are monitoring the situation surrounding Wilfried Gnonto’s Leeds United future.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Gunners are awaiting a decision from the Whites over the future of the Italian.

Gnonto signed for the Yorkshire club last summer despite interest from a number of Serie A sides.

The likes of Fiorentina, Sassuolo and Roma were all interested in the wide player, but he instead opted for a move to English football.

How did Wilfried Gnonto fare at Leeds United?

Gnonto emerged as a promising young talent with Leeds, becoming one of their most exciting players.

The Italian earned praise for bringing a creative spark to the team, but he fell out of favour in the closing weeks of the campaign.

The 19-year-old made 24 appearances in the league, only 14 of which came as a start.

His last start came in a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in early May, the first of Sam Allardyce’s reign as manager.

The Premier League champions are also monitoring the situation surrounding the forward, and could look to make a move in the summer if Leeds opt to cash-in on the talented youngster.

Who is interested in signing Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United?

The Serie A clubs previously mentioned are all still reportedly interested in a move for Gnonto, with Arsenal and Man City also weighing up a possible move.

Leeds reportedly signed the player for a £3.8 million sum last summer, so should be able to turn a profit if they do decide to sell in the upcoming transfer window.

In his 24 league appearances last season, the winger contributed two goals and four assists, earning plenty of plaudits for his performances in the team.

Leeds will now be planning for life back in the Championship after three years in the top flight.

It remains to be seen who will manage the team in the second tier, which could yet play a pivotal role in determining the future of the Italian.

Would Wilfried Gnonto be a good signing for Arsenal or Manchester City?

Gnonto has a lot of talent, his raw speed is a huge asset, and he is a creative outlet from out wide which both Arsenal and City utilise in their teams.

At the right price, he could be a shrewd signing for either team.

While he is not quite to the standard of either of the Premier League title rivals, he has the potential to do so and could learn quite a lot by making the switch now.

He could also still earn plenty of playing time even as an understudy to the likes of Gabriel Martinelli or Jack Grealish, so this could be an exciting next step if Leeds do opt to cash-in this summer.