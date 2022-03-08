Arsenal join Bayern Munich in transfer battle for Championship attacking talent

West Brom face an uphill battle to keep hold of Reyes Cleary as Arsenal joined the growing list of admirers for the exciting forward.

The 17-year-old has been a standout performer for Albion’s U23 side this season, scoring goals for fun at that level. As a result, he has been involved with the first-team, even if he is yet to play in the league.

Given his talent, the Baggies have tried to agree a first professional contract with the teenager but he is yet to sign, with previous reports claiming Bayern Munich were keeping tabs on Cleary.

And, the Daily Mail have revealed there is now even more interest in the player, as Arsenal want to sign the striker, whilst the update states Newcastle United, Everton, Bayer Leverkusen and Red Bull Salzburg are also monitoring his situation.

Albion are still hoping to agree terms with Cleary, although it’s now down to the player to decide on where he wants to play his football, with a decision likely to be made in the coming months ahead of next season.

The verdict

This is not the news that the Baggies fans wanted to hear, particularly as they have lost many of their best academy players in the past 12 months or so.

But, with that first professional contract not signed, they are vulnerable and the bigger clubs will sense that they can pick up a huge talent for a very small fee.

Ultimately, it’s going to be a big decision for the player but the fact he has yet to agree terms with Albion means they will be fearing the worst and that his future lies elsewhere.

